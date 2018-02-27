Transcript for Hope Hicks declines to answer some committee questions

A White House communications director hope hicks refusing to answer questions before the House Intelligence Committee. About the presidential transition and trump White House lawmakers experienced the same treatment from former chief of staff Steve ban in both siding. Executive privilege some members of congress question if such an excuse is viable for questions surrounding the time. Before trump was president. The committee is investigating contacts between Trump's campaign in Russia.

