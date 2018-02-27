Hope Hicks declines to answer some committee questions

More
The White House communications director is a close adviser to President Trump.
0:23 | 02/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hope Hicks declines to answer some committee questions
A White House communications director hope hicks refusing to answer questions before the House Intelligence Committee. About the presidential transition and trump White House lawmakers experienced the same treatment from former chief of staff Steve ban in both siding. Executive privilege some members of congress question if such an excuse is viable for questions surrounding the time. Before trump was president. The committee is investigating contacts between Trump's campaign in Russia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53397645,"title":"Hope Hicks declines to answer some committee questions","duration":"0:23","description":"The White House communications director is a close adviser to President Trump.","url":"/Politics/video/hope-hicks-declines-answer-committee-questions-53397645","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.