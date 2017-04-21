Hospitalized George H.W. Bush gets 'big morale boost'

George H.W. Bush may be recovering from a mild case of pneumonia in a Houston hospital, but it hasn't dampened his affinity for sharing personal moments on social media.
I love this story former president George H. W. Bush says he got a big morale boost in the hospital he received a visit from his son. Both former presidents sent this photo out on social media the elder bush said quote no father has ever been more blessed or prouder. He is recovering from a mild case of pneumonia he was also hospitalized for it in January.

