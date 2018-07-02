Transcript for House Democrats to oppose bipartisan deal unless Speaker Ryan pledges open immigration floor process

With the disaster recovery package and dollar for dollar increases in the defense and none defense budget. Democrats secured hundreds of billions of dollars to invest in communities across America. There was billions in funding to fight OP O'Lakes to strengthen their veterans and the NIH to build job creating rural infrastructure in broad band. Anti fun access to child care and quality higher education. That's something that is negotiated. With our input with between. Leader McConnell Mitch McConnell and leader. Chuck Schumer may commitment to his members that he would bring up a dream. Bill. To the floor of the senate. And in an appointed time so. Why can't we have some kind of commitment on both sides of the aisle. That enabled the discussion to take place on a values based place. Here or guest speaker what he bring up all of the hurt. I've been our deal which is bipartisan. Would win if it brought to the house has. Sufficient number of Republicans. Cosponsor sank them for their courage to be public. But others who have said they would vote for and we would like a commitment from the speaker to bring it in any other. Bills that he. Beliefs should be considered on the floor as well. Do it under queen of the hill when her bill with the most votes becomes the prevailing bill. Two either support but the senate has done work two. Reconcile with the senate has done. That is the simple request. It is as simple request that house Democrats and in a bipartisan way. Others have joined in and asking the speaker to bring appeal to the floor to give us that commitment why should we in the house. Be treated in such a humiliating way when the Republican senate leader has given that opportunity. And a bipartisan way to his membership. What is what's wrong there's something wrong with this picture and that is why. Women it's mind we took a measure of our caucus. On that support for the package. Well kept sealed the particulars that yet but they're good things in it. That. That does nothing to even advance even with a commitment. Without having passed legislation first to advance bipartisan legislation to protect dreamers. In this house without that commitment from speaker Ryan comparable to the commitment from leader McConnell. This package does not have my support nor does have the support of the large number of members of our caucus give this a vote. What are you afraid that give us a vote let the house work its will.

