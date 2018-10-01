Transcript for House Democrats will wear black to State of the Union in support of Me Too movement

While some members of congress will be following Hollywood's lead wearing black to the president's upcoming State of the Union Address female house Democrats. Are leading the effort to Wear black they say it's in solidarity with the anti sexual harassment movement. And they hope men and women from both parties will take part. The president's speech is set for January 30. And congressman Steve still lease is undergoing surgery today Scully says it's part of his recovery from being shot during a congressional baseball practice last June. He's giving no specific time line for his return to congress. But Scully says that he intends to work through his recovery.

