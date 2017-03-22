-
Now Playing: Neil Gorsuch gets emotional talking about right-to-die laws
-
Now Playing: Rachel Maddow talks releasing part of Pres. Trump's 2005 tax return
-
Now Playing: White House 'condemns' London terror attack
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court pick Gorsuch faces tough questions at confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: House intel chairman: Members of Trump transition team 'incidentally' surveilled
-
Now Playing: President Trump knocks NFL's Colin Kaepernick during Kentucky speech
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee asked how he'd rule against President Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump expects 'winner vote' on health care bill
-
Now Playing: Key moments from SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Spicer warns Republicans on health care bill
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacts to Comey's hearing in real time on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Who's paying for President Trump's weekends at Mar-a-Lago?
-
Now Playing: Does President Trump have a credibility problem?
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS nominee says Trump attacks on federal judges 'disheartening'
-
Now Playing: FBI director confirms probe of Russia's alleged election interference
-
Now Playing: FBI director says no information support's Trump's wiretap claims
-
Now Playing: FBI director has 'no information' backing wiretap claims amid probe of possible links between Trump associates, Russians
-
Now Playing: Sen. Grassley praises Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
-
Now Playing: White House digs in on Trump wiretapping
-
Now Playing: Neil Gorsuch gets personal at confirmation hearing