What's behind House Intelligence Committee head Nunes' Russia probe comments?

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the issue of Nunes presenting the probe information to the White House before the intelligence committee.
4:22 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What's behind House Intelligence Committee head Nunes' Russia probe comments?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46330802,"title":"What's behind House Intelligence Committee head Nunes' Russia probe comments?","duration":"4:22","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the issue of Nunes presenting the probe information to the White House before the intelligence committee.","url":"/Politics/video/house-intelligence-committee-head-nunes-russia-probe-comments-46330802","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.