Transcript for House passes Republican health care bill

Yesterday congress voted to repeal and replace obesity to a rousing cheer from Republicans and an ominous warning from Democrats. Take a look. The bill is passed and without objection the motion to reconsider is laid upon the table. ??? Na Na Na Na hey hey good-bye ??? So, let's rewind this to 2009. Here was Paul Ryan's take on congress trying to pass the affordable care act. 2009. Take a look. I don't think we should pass bills that we haven't read that we don't know what they cost. I don't think that's being on fusive. So we want to see health care reform done but we want to do it right. If you rush this thing through before anybody even knows what it is, that's not good democracy. That's not doing our work for our constituents. Right, that is fair to say. What was the date on that? 2009. So, I wonder if Ryan's Republican friends took his advice about this before voting yesterday. Maybe, maybe not. Let's take a look. Congressman, have you read the bill? Are you concerned about voting on -- congressman, have you read the health care bill? Good morning, congressman. Have you had time to read the health care bill. We're still working on. Gentlemen, have you read this bill, congressmen? We'll be back. Congressman, have you read the health care bill? Have a good day. Have you had a chance to read this bill? I just got back from baseball practice. Oh, boy. They can run, but they can't hide because when they're running in 2018 we're going to get them. What I don't understand with this it seems like everyone is up in airports. This isn't really anything that serves -- I don't know who benefits on this. Which? This bill right now. It benefits I think it makes trump look like he's accomplished something even though he hasn't. A win but literally benefiting anyone if so many people are disappointed he seemed concerned with midterm elections when that Georgia gentleman was running. Yes. So much so he made robocalls in a primary in Georgia, so yet they quickly passed this for a "W" just to say they did something and yet everyone is pissed off now. I don't know which one is more importantor them. I don't think it makes him look good. Ultimately it's a bad bill. Then why -- He hasn't read the bill either. You know what, wait a minute. You're asupering that he can read, first of all. Any Republican who supports this bill, I sat through this and I was sifting through this last night. Any Republican who supports it and calls themselves a conservative should be embarrassed. I don't we understand the intent of all of this? It's great you brought that up because I was looking at the "Wall Street journal" talked about the intentions of the bill empowering the market, not the government. Letting insurers sell a variety of products at different prices and experiment with the medicare program. Is made it sound like a free market system. I'm a libertarian conservative. That's what I wanted. That's not what this does. This takes obesity, keeps all of the regulatory -- most of the regulatory place and we don't like the employer mandate. We don't like the individual mandate. Pre-existing conditions. Pre-existing conditions. This is like I'm concerned about as well I have a 93-year-old grandmother who I can see to that she has pre-existing conditions but what about her friends that I don't see to that can they afford -- No, well, deion, let me show you one of the many sweeping changes in this new health care bill is that you can now get charged more for pre-existing conditions and here's the full list of these conditions that includes acid reflux, pregnancy and postpartum depression. How can postpartum pregnancy be a pre-existing condition? Yeah. Come on! You know. Good point. I mean look at what is here. Look at this. A c-section. Yeah, yeah, this is is. Cerebral palsy. These are things that people, you know, people are born with this stuff. So you telling poor people we don't care if your kid needs help. We don't care if you need anything, women, if are depressed, too bad. You know what's interesting. You know what's not a pre-existing condition. Erectile dysfunction and they all have it. Hey, hey, hey. The whole entire congress is suffering from erectile dysfunction. And that's their problem. They're saying they're guaranteeing pre-existing coverage but states with opt for waivers where they have to if he -- if. It doesn't give a poop about the people. It doesn't. It'll go to the senate. It'll get -- We'll see what happens. I just want to thank all those former congressmen that we saw because basically if you can't read -- take the time to read the bill to gut something you say you don't like, I don't believe you even know what obesity is. I don't think you actually -- if you didn't have the balls or the consideration for your constituents to actually read the bill to see if it was going to go well for them, all those people that cornered you people in all of these -- Town halls. Town halls. Sit tight, baby, because they're coming for you now. They're not playing with you now. I hope you're right. I hope these American people who voted for this congress to be in there read the papers from now on to see what -- how this impacts you. We talk about it here but we are not the problem. We're all -- Top 11 states for pre-existing conditions are all trump states. Top 11 states. You don't really get concern until it truly affects you. That's right. Or someone close to you. That's thought right. You're about to get hit with it because the thing about being sick is you don't know when it's going to happen. You don't know how it's going to affect you or your family or your children so what you've effectively done and these are the people you have to decide if you want to keep them in, these are also the same folks that said, yes, we think it's a good idea for people with mental issues to have access to guns. These are the people who -- That's right. These are the people that are making these decision there is that's right. Are these really the people you want running your country. They can't get help but they can buy a gun? Yeah. I like that. Pre-existing conditions. If they shoot you -- We'll be right back.

