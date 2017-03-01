Transcript for House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog

And the 115 congress will be sworn in today it's the most powerful Republican led congress in two decades here's a live look at the capitol building in Washington where it'll all happen. Republicans are vowing to unravel eight years of president Obama's democratic agenda starting with repealing and replacing his signature health care law. With a hefty majority in the house and a slight advantage in the senate the GOP's also looking to target the tax code. Regulation and rules on the environment but the first agendas to pay the light bill sick go ahead and actually no but. A little bit dark isn't is that there but with no advance notice the house Republicans have voted. To gut the office of congressional ethics sparking outrage from Democrats. And watchdog groups. The independent ethics office was created to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers but. It would now fall under the house ethics committee which is run by lawmakers the full house is expected to vote on that change today. Well Donald Trump is insisting North Korea will not develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States trumps we did. It won't happen but he can clarify exactly what he met the post comes after North Korean leader Kim Jung un said his country is in final stages of preparations. For the launch of an Intercontinental. Ballistic missile. Hinting that a test was imminent.

