House Republicans move to wrap up Russia probe, find no evidence of collusion

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are wrapping up the panel's Russia investigation and have finished interviewing witnesses and moved on to drafting a final report.
1:27 | 03/13/18

A we've lost all credibility and we're going to issue. Probably two different reports unfortunately. The report does find that Russians medals in the election but notably pushes back against a CIA's assessment that they favored then candidate Donald Trump. While the house may be wrapping up its investigation. Special counsel Robert Muller's probe seems to expanding he's already indicted or gotten guilty pleas from nineteen people.

