Transcript for House and Senate pass stopgap spending bill to avoid government shutdown

The house and in the senate the motion to concurs. Agreed to with the last minute votes to avoid a government shutdown we're ready to work together cross to help ensure there is no lapse in funding. For critical or based in a Friday deadline GOP leaders proposed to fund the government through January 19. We hope the future will be different. And our Republican friends realize their legislative and political goals of better serve part bipartisanship and compromise. Rather than gridlock and strife. The continuing resolution gives an extension to pay for things like flood insurance and intelligence surveillance the Children's Health Insurance Program chip. Which provides health care for nine million children. Don't wander through the end of march. The White House has indicated is ready to back the short term funding president trump tweeted Democrats want to shut down for the holidays. In order to distract from the very popular just passed tax cuts news break. The Republicans control the congress and they have the signature. In the white hat. I have the votes to keep government open. Congress punting from thorny issues into the new year. Like spending caps health care. The protections for so called dreamers the house also voted to approve an 81 billion dollar emergency disaster relief package help victims of this year's hurricanes while choirs. But the senate did not take up the bill before heading home for the holidays.

