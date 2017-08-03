Transcript for House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'No doubt' Republican health care plan will pass

Used to be trusting the White House to help deliver some of the votes you need to get this done. Are you out sourcing this and are you confident the White House will deliver. Lace this is this is the team sport and this is something we're talking the president twice yesterday he had dozens of members Don in the White House yesterday. We're working hand in glove with president trump vice president finance secretary price this is an all hands on deck because you don't want we all ran on repealing replacing obamacare. We know that if we do nothing. The system collapses we know that if we just repealed it the system collapses this is why we have to pass with something better look. I would just say this look at what this does for look at this is a conservative wishlists. Look at what this bill does it repeals obamacare is taxes. That's trillion dollars in tax relief for families. They'll help with the cost of health care it repeals obamacare spending Medicaid expansion and the Obama care subsidies. It repeals the obamacare mandates and individuals and businesses it ends the funding for Planned Parenthood and sends that money to charity health centers which there are more up. It has a Medicaid her calf and a block twelfth. That's the biggest entitlement reform anyone fears seen. It nearly doubles the amount of money people can put her health savings gives us a law I coauthored in 2003. Which is what conservatives believe it's really critical for creating the free market in health care. It equalize tax treatment of health care. Tax credits for health insurance is something that we as health care conservative reformers are working on for years this is spending crowned two little conservative Health Care Reform. To legalize it tax treatment of health care so that we can have it vibrant individual market you have a free market in health care to bring consumers in the market to put pressure on providers. This is whats go wrong and health care among many other things. We don't have true price and quality competition in health care. We want all providers of help your services insurers doctors hospitals every one. Competing against each other for our business is patients as consumers. You do that when you create a vibrant individual market. Lower cost more competition more choice and most importantly. Get Washington out of the business of being in any state. Of micromanaging and running helped here into the ground. I have no doubt we'll pass is because we're gonna keep our promises. Every house Republican every I think every Republican in congress. Including the Prez United States made a promise the American people. And the promise we need to the American people is we're gonna repeal and replace obamacare because we made that promise I'm confident we're gonna make good promise thinking.

