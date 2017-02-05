House Speaker Ryan defends spending deal

More
"We have a long ways to go between now and September, but I share the president's frustration," Ryan said today in a press conference on Capitol Hill with other House GOP leaders.
1:48 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House Speaker Ryan defends spending deal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47156668,"title":"House Speaker Ryan defends spending deal","duration":"1:48","description":"\"We have a long ways to go between now and September, but I share the president's frustration,\" Ryan said today in a press conference on Capitol Hill with other House GOP leaders.","url":"/Politics/video/house-speaker-ryan-defends-spending-deal-47156668","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.