Transcript for HUD spent $31,000 on new dining set for Ben Carson's office suite

It isn't didn't cost a billion dollars but housing secretary Ben Carson is in hot water. For a big purchase his department paid 31000 dollars for a custom dining room set for Carson's office. The purchase came just after hut paid more than a thousand dollars. To repair the old furniture. A senior Hud officials claims she was demoted for refusing to violate federal law by spending more than 5000 dollars on redecorating she says she was told. 5000 dollars won't even buy a decent chair. A Hud spokesman tells a New York Times secretary Carson did not know about the furniture purchase beforehand but does not intend to return it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.