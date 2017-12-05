Transcript for Whose idea was it to fire James Comey?

story and the trump administration, they still can't get this story straight about who canned FBI director Comey. Trump surrogate, you know who they are like kellyanne and the rest of them, they seem to be on the same page that it was the deputy attorney general Rosenstein. Watch this. When you receive a report that is so clear and a recommendation by someone like the deputy attorney general, you have no choice but to act. That's why this was the right decision at the right time. This is the action that a president takes when he is told by the deputy attorney general who's only been on the job for 14 days so he took a new assessment, a new look at everything. Okay, look out, guys, because here comes a bus you're about to get thrown under, watch. I was going to fire Comey. My decision, it was not -- You had made the decision before they came in the room. I was going to fire Comey. There's no good time to do it, by the way. They -- Because in your letter you say I accepted their recommendation. You had already made the decision. I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. He made a recommendation. So me tarzan, you're nothing. Is Donald saying who are you going to believe, me or my surrogates. Looks like they were all supposed to go to a meeting and he didn't show. I don't know why it didn't concern them. I was glad Comey was fired. I thought he was bad at his job but my message something is happening in the white house where they're not talking to each other. I don't understand how he allows his team to roll something out for him to get on TV and say something different. Why do you think he did that? I think people in the white house are talking. He just doesn't listen like when the ball is in his court, I'm a big boy, I fired him and what's sad is that he got fired via letter and even on celebrity apprentice he had the audacity to fire lil Jon to his face and didn't have the same respect for James Comey. It's almost like -- It's almost like he thinks that he's on "Celebrity apprentice" right now, right? It's like they make a game plan and say the only way we can make sense of it, let's have a procedure and say this is how it went down because we heard before he wanted to find a reason to do this. This is the plan we're going with. I think this is his big kind of flipoff to everyone. I don't owe you an explanation. I was always the one that was going to do this. Take it and deal with it. I feel like he always has to get the last word in. The people helping you, why would you do that -- It's more important for him to know for all of us to know he's in charge and did it. Like when he said -- Because everybody has been jumping on them for obviously going with this material, he's now defending them saying don't be so hard on them but the thing in that interview that I want to bring up with Lester holt is, yes, he was planning to fire James Comey but this is what he said. When I decided to do it I said this Russia thing with trump and Russia is a made up story so if this is his attempt to get Russia to go away it's just backfiring. My thing is if nothing truly happened with Russia, no colluding which so far nothing has been proven, welcome an investigation. Come on, bring it on. We got nothing to hide. Encourage your people to -- Exactly. People keep saying there's no proof. They're in the middle of investigating it. Way more money. Asked for more money. When I look at this I think do people really care about who said it, who did -- I think they care Comey is gone because they didn't like him in that job and messed up when it came to Hillary and care whether there is an investigation about collusion but this turns into he said, she said. People are like, where's my job. Where is my health care and turns into a bunch of nonsense aside from the actual investigation into Russia. Hard to keep up. Honestly weren't you like in season one, we all hated Comey about the Hillary stuff but now we're like, wait, we wanted him? We need a flowchart. Names and pictures. When you're watching a show with your significant other and they're like, he's the bad guy? I thought he was the good guy. That was in season one, babe. Now he's --

