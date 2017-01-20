The Inauguration of President Donald Trump In A Minute

A look at highlights from the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.
1:08 | 01/20/17

Comments
Transcript for The Inauguration of President Donald Trump In A Minute
All right Donald John trump do solemnly swear we are transferring power. From Washington DC. And giving it back to you. People. From this day. Forward. It's going to be only on America. First. We will make America is strong that you. We will make America well the again we will make America proud again. We will make America safe again and yes big yet there we will make America. Great again.

