Transcript for Incumbents, money triumph in several contentious Illinois primaries

And JB Pritzker and I'm gonna beat Bruce round are. Campaign is about a fight for economic security. About jobs and wages health care education and human services. Yeah. Days and Allen all eyes thank him for the people build electric has the opportunity. Ought to victory. Okay. I am honored. And humbled. By this victory. You have given me. The chance to win the battles. Against the corruption. That plagues Ono for those of you around the state of Illinois. Who wanted to send me a message. Let me be clear. I have heard you. I have traveled the State's. And I have listened to you. While we disagree on some things. Let's commit to working together thought what unites us to all the people of Illinois. Republicans. Independents. Democrats who know we need change. I ask you to join us in fighting for our state.

