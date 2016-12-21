Transcript for Inside the Clinton Email Search Warrant

Search warrant that gave the FBI permission to take a second look at Hillary Clinton's emails days before the election well it's now been unsealed the rejected warrant was released along with other documents. In them the FBI argued there was probable cause to examine the emails. Found on the computer of former congressman Anthony Weiner. The estranged husband of course of Clinton aide whom Aberdeen. But they contained no new evidence the Clinton camp says in documents show the FBI move was quote utterly unjustified.

