Transcript for Inside the Inauguration: Moving Day at the White House

Let's bring into the conversation as that this transition is under way now we happen new president someone who knows a lot about how that process happens joins us live. From the Washington DC bureau at pearl Steven rush all the former chief usher who oversaw the transition. From the Bush Administration to the Obama administration thank you so much for being with us there. Thank you it's great to be here so we have talked a lot about every little di tale that goes into it today can you just kind of give it suspense about. You know how how you're feeling how you're viewing the events today. Well it's. Brings back some action you're fond memories. You hate to see a president. League in my case it was President Bush leaving. And I know my a former staff that's there now. Have similar feelings for the outpouring. Now former President Obama. So give us a sense of what happened. It you know it some of the finer detail as you remember. As he passed on lessons to the staff that's there now. For all of the uninitiated all of us who don't know the details what does that transition actually entail. Well the tail of the very appropriate. Word because there's quite a bit of in his starts months in advance. Planning for. The transition. Between 22 presidents. But. Fast forward two inauguration day the staff. Very dedicated people in the Heidi five plus people that worked inside the executive residence and they all career. Professionals. That a permanent staff. And they go from one president for the next. But they come and we all saw it work. Roughly 4:30. In the morning on inauguration day. Getting situated getting ready to move the Al Gore and president. The furnishings out of the house. Which you his thoughts around 1030s. And 45 average. When both presidents and president elect will depart for Capitol Hill that's when the chief question gives a signal. Two go to work. And so it takes roughly five hours. We have to make sure we do it in under five almost as you don't know when what time the new president. Might come back to the house with a the First Lady. After the parade. So. You then right away 10301045. While they go to the inauguration. The step begins to awful. The furnishings and boxes. That have been prefect. The outgoing president personally or through their trucks and once that's done then the whole house has to be. Klain deep that it. Bidding. Bids taking down new bits brought in ought were taken down. New art brought in that were selected identified by the incoming president persuading so. And that Mena house is always very clean but the second and third floors of the residence the living quarters. That goes to complete. Overhaul before you can Abel your it would remove in the Persian new president. We're told been reported that inauguration day could cost upwards of 100 million dollars. Are once the most expensive aspects of their price tag and can be cut some corners. Well in the exact where residents there is a budget it's. Given to the incoming. President was nowhere near a billion dollars. To me. Re. Furnish. The of the residents. The million of soul that you referred to is the rest of the the White House. We're referring to just the mention the 55000. Square feet. Where most the state dinners and the family lived so. To make that move. Usually they are allow. Roughly about a 10050000. Dollars so that's not much out of that million dollars due. I question presumably. At president trump has. Household staff that has worked for him here in New York City it trump tower in his private residence. Will he be bringing any of his own people into the White House to kind of serve. Serve his needs. I haven't heard any of that through great by and of course the staff that's there. You don't have to remain loyal so they don't discuss those flames although we are still we've maintained friendships that felt left and 2011. But traditionally. If you go back through all the president's. They may bring a ballet. A personal ballet as someone like that we're very seldom. Do they hire a new staff. Does this stuff is extremely experience. On average to stay there twenty to 25 years. I mentioned once before the the long is serving employee was there for fifty years. Serving nine presidents so they know the house. So well that it would be. Make sense to you to keep the same staff that they can bring their private valleys with them. A lot of activity under way there we thought shot outside the White House because only imagine what's happening. Behind those stories I've irrational thank you so much for your time we do appreciate it.

