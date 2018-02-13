Intel chiefs warn Congress Russia intent on interfering with 2018 midterms

"Russia perceives its past efforts as successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
02/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Intel chiefs warn Congress Russia intent on interfering with 2018 midterms
We expect Russia to continue using propaganda. Social media. Faults flagged personas. Sympathetic spokesman and other means to influence to try to build on its wide range of operations. And exacerbate social and political fissures in the United States. There should be no doubt that Russia perceive that it's past efforts has as successful. In views the 2018. US mid term elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations.

