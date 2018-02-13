Transcript for Intel chiefs warn Congress Russia intent on interfering with 2018 midterms

We expect Russia to continue using propaganda. Social media. Faults flagged personas. Sympathetic spokesman and other means to influence to try to build on its wide range of operations. And exacerbate social and political fissures in the United States. There should be no doubt that Russia perceive that it's past efforts has as successful. In views the 2018. US mid term elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations.

