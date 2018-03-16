-
Now Playing: Trump says it looks like Russia is behind the former Russian spy poisoning
-
Now Playing: 'Opposites Attract': Reps. Reed and Gottheimer talk bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: NRA tweets picture of an AR-15 amid the National Student Walkout
-
Now Playing: WH continues to insist there's a trade deficit with Canada
-
Now Playing: Rep. Marcy Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in House
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
-
Now Playing: Sanders: Trump agrees that Russia was behind nerve agent attack
-
Now Playing: Tim Kaine compares student walkout to Civil Rights marches
-
Now Playing: Members of Congress join student walkout for gun reform
-
Now Playing: President Trump says US 'Space Force' possible for fighting wars
-
Now Playing: How the opioid crisis influenced the Pennsylvania election
-
Now Playing: Democrat Conor Lamb rides steelworkers unions to neck-and-neck House race
-
Now Playing: What a tight race in red Pennsylvania means for the 'blue wave'
-
Now Playing: GOP candidate Rick Saccone: 'We're still fighting the fight'
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania 3rd-party candidate: No one is entitled to your vote
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: Special election 'isn't really a referendum on Donald Trump'
-
Now Playing: Video shows Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin being heckled at UCLA event
-
Now Playing: Who is Conor Lamb?
-
Now Playing: Senators react to the news that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired
-
Now Playing: Secretary of State Tillerson promises smooth transition for his replacement