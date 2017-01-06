Transcript for What to know: Senators ask FBI to investigate Sessions for perjury

Hey guys I'm on and not here is your latest track of what you need to know. About the Russian investigation today first stop a lot of action on Capitol Hill sit peanuts for Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn. And Trump's personal attorney Michael Collins and we wolf finally hear from fired FBI director Jean Komi next week. Next that a new report that the trump administration is considering handing after the Russians. Two compounds in new York and Maryland that were shot down as punishment for their interference in the 2016 election. And finally. Investigators are taking a closer look at attorney general Jeff Sessions. I think if he met with Russian ambassador at a Washington DC event back in April 2016. But first up to Capitol Hill. The House Intelligence Committee has approved subpoena support to trump advisors as part of its investigation. One for Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn the second for Trump's attorney Michael Collins. They are both now required to not only hander handle over a personal documents and business records. But also show up testify before the committee and take their questions remember Flint had already said no when this committee invited in to provide documents and talk to them. He also asked for immunity but that didn't happen he then did note to the senate committee request. Citing his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination. Cohen had also previously turned down both the house and senate requests. But the subpoenas only it harder for both these men to avoid taking questions for very long. Also will hear from James Komi next week for the first time since president transpired. The former FBI director will testify before the senate intelligence committee on June 8 in an open fashion and we'll have full coverage of bat right here. Next that the Washington Post first reports at the top administration is considering handing after the Russian. To compound that the Obama administration to keep them out. President Obama had said that the compounds one in new York and the other in Maryland had been used for intelligence purposes and then gave directions 24 hours to vacate. All of this as punishment for their interference in the 2016 election. Last month the come administration told direction they think about letting them back into the compounds. If the Russians lifted a freeze on you with construction of the new consulate in Saint Petersburg. Within days they walked back back thing that they dropped any link between the Cahill. An advisor to secretary of state Tillerson that quote the US and Russia have reached no agreement on the matter. But the possibility of the move is troubling for a number of reasons. While you're administration is under a microscope focus in on any links to Russia why even consider these kinds of concessions. Finally attorney general Jeff Sessions is the focus of another investigation angled this one related to an event in Washington DC back in April 26 he. Then candidate trump was there at the Mayflower Hotel giving a speech then senator sessions was also there as one of his earliest actors. And the Russian ambassador to the U lack Sergey his plea Jack was also. What FBI investigators now want to know is whether sessions and can we act had a separate private meeting on the same day. When asked about the inquiry Department of Justice spokesperson deferred to Robert Mueller the special counsel is now looking into Russian. Saying quote we will allow him to do his job it is unfortunate that anonymous sources whose credibility will never faced public scrutiny. Are continuously trying to hinder that process. I peddling false stories the mainstream media. They also denied that section at any private talks or side talks with Russian officials that day. So investigators continue to pull threats and will continue to follow the information where accurately it's. For more on any of the story and keep up with the latest check in an abcnews.com. Any time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.