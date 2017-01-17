Iowans Weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump

More
ABC News' Josh Haskell interviews people in Iowa about president-elect Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration.
13:06 | 01/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iowans Weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44835239,"title":"Iowans Weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump","duration":"13:06","description":"ABC News' Josh Haskell interviews people in Iowa about president-elect Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration. ","url":"/Politics/video/iowans-weigh-president-elect-donald-trump-44835239","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.