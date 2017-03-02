Transcript for Israeli Settlements 'May Not Be Helpful' in Peace Effort, WH Says

Now to what appears to be a slight change in tone from this administration to Israel the Jewish state saw the start of the current presidency. As a green light to build more settlements in the disputed territories but analogy from the administration is saying that might not be good for the peace process the subject will be on the agenda when prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the president later on this line and yet another foreign relations surprise that the United Nations. New US ambassador Nikki Haley blasting Russia for in the recent violence in Ukraine. She said sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration would remain in place. Until Russia returns crime media as a candidate the president tented that he might recognize Russia's 2014. Annexation of Crimea.

