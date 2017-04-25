Transcript for Ivanka Trump gets hissed at during women's event in Germany

Paid leave sadly the United States it is. One of the only countries in the world the only developed country in the world that doesn't have a paid leave policy. For the benefit of families so that is something I'm very very proud of my father's efficacy long before he came into. The presidency and pitch during the campaign including in the primaries. He's been a tremendous Chan kin of a supporting families and enabling them to thrive in the new reality. Do you you doing here that the reaction from from from the audience so I need to to address one more point. And some attitudes towards women your father has publicly and displaying each in in the trauma times. At Mike's. Leave one. Questioning whether he's such such and powerful women how do you relate to that or I thinks changing what's your comment on that. I've certainly heard the criticism. From the media hands. That's been perpetuated. Play. I know from personal experience and I think he. Thousands of women who have worked win and for my father for decades. When he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction. And the potential. Of patents from. And their ability to to do the job as well as any man sent high IQ can my personal experience and you're asking me about. My role as daughter and also advisor. As a daughter I can speak on a very personal level knowing that. He. Encouraged me and enable me to drive I grew up in a house where there was no barriers to what I could accomplish. Dion news my own perseverance. And my own tenacity. And I don't take that lightly as parent myself. That's not an easy thing to do and and he did not and you provide a contrast there is no difference me and my Brothers. And I ink it's as a business leader you saw that and as a president he will absolutely see them. It will be curious and watching think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.