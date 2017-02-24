Ivanka Trump hosted lawmakers at White House last week

Ivanka Trump hosted Republican members of Congress at the White House last week to discuss some of her personal legislative priorities -- a childcare tax proposal and paid maternity leave, according to a White House official and a Senate GOP aide.
Comments
New questions now about Yvonne could trumps role at the White House she had a seat at the table during the president's listening session with manufacturing CEOs at the White House. And sources say she recently hosted Republican members of congress. To discuss a child care tax proposal and paid maternity leave is a big issue that she discussed on the campaign trail at such a policy meeting is considered on usual. For the child of a president with no formal role in the administration.

