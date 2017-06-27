Transcript for Ivanka Trump: 'I try to stay out of politics'

So, every once in awhile, I'll see something at home that I just -- my head explodes about. And then I say, I have to see if I'm the only one who sees this. And then we get an e-mail from you. And then you get an e-mail from me. I like to make sure I'm not totally crazy. Ivanka Trump is assistant to the president with an office in the white house, right? Yeah. So somebody explain this to me. Okay. I try to stay out of politics. Mm-hmm. You know, his political instincts are phenomenal. He won. He did something that no one could have imagined he would be able to accomplish. There were very few to have seen it early on. I feel blessed to have been part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don't proe Fess to be a political savant. So, how can a presidential adviser not want to talk politics? I mean -- am I crazy? You're not. That's all I wanted to know. My opinion, you are not crazy. When I heard this, I was very confused. I think it's because she considers these things she wants to talk about, the opioid crisis, work force development as not political. If you're going to fix problems like this, you have to bring policy about. You have to do something in the community. Maybe she should have not taken the job. That goes double for her father. Right? What's misleading, um, is that she is benefiting from her political appointment. Because we know that she met with the Chinese government. With the president. And in April, her brand, her company, got -- pro visional approval for three trademarx. So she's, in fact, extremely political. But she's political and has a lot to gain personally. And that's a real problem. Like what Jed was sayinging. These policies don't need allies talking about them and having meetings. They need policy. Thank you. Thank you. And I think you keep hearing every time someone from trump camp, he calling it "T," "T" camp. He's reduced himself to a letter. Okay. They talk often about how he pulled something off. I think it's important to remember that everyone knows this campaign was mind-blowing. That doesn't give him a credibility of policy politic. Now leave once you have the job. Exactly. I think the idea of making that, if this is true, this is. It's a false narrative. He said he wasn't a politician. He was going to surround himself with people that knew politic. He appoints his daughter as his adviser. She's saying she doesn't want to you can that about politics. The answer is, you're not crazy, whoopi. You're not. Well, sometimes, I think to myself, really? Because I -- you know, some of this is like, does anybody else see this happening? You know. I think people see plenty. I think a lot -- His approval rating is at 34%. That leafs a lot of people that don't like him. What you were sayinging before about he didn't have any experience in politics per se. But he was going surround himself. That's what the supporters were counting on. He'll be a business man who knows how to hire the right people. Now you're seeing mistakes like this, Jared Kushner. A lot of people he's hired have left people scratching their heads. Jared and ivanka were going to be the sanity in the white house. The liberal counterpart. P.S., they're not. She's more liberal. She talked about maternity live. He's got to listen to them. In order for her to be able to effect stuff, he has to listen to her. You're taking someone's spot. There is someone that could sit there. Yeah, yeah. So, you know, the -- speaking of just the most absurd stuff

