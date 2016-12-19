Transcript for Ivanka Trump's Possible Role in Her Father's Administration

Jordan possibly. And I joined by Indian and riot and see it sent former TS stacked. Firstly or at banks. And concept sits on the board of the White House and store on his agent need to thank you thank you Jordan thanks for having me six I want it it's been a lot of talk recently. Currently about rollback of that from me way and her father's administration. And even speculation that Secret Service courtesy. Perhaps lady. Anything you. You've been achievement snapped a First Lady turning a little bit about how unprecedented. Well I think one of the wonderful things about being in the east wing of the White House traditionally. Consider that the first lady's domains that every single. First Lady that comes to the White House gets to redefine. The role. And we also had a number. Presidents day in our past and distant past including some in the in the recent past where they had utilized to other members of their family. To support the role that we can't now past the office of the First Lady for the traditional roles in the firstly. So it's not terribly unprecedented but it's something that we as Americans and our current frame of reference. Are not used to seeing another member of the president's family for filling a role. Obviously it's not. Correct me about a couple. He needs CEO first. Share. Well in one. Example that we can I talk about of course when Maureen Reagan wives living. At the White House for a period of time because she was co chair they Republican National Committee chairs aren't coats co chair of the RNC. And she also was sent out by her father on multiple presidential delegation. Representing him. Him around the world particularly in two a lot of countries in Africa. If there were operations. A new president at war need specific. I'm delegation that it was determined that the president needed to send representatives. Maureen that often host dose or head those delegations. So that that's one example you know in our recent past of course we have had a president who were. I'm Mary. That had or widowed. Where their daughters. Would step in one example of course Chester Arthur whose wife. One's an opera sinker and who caught pneumonia at one of her performances and died about one months into the administration so. President partner's daughter stepped up to play the role of social hostess to support her father Lou. As far back as Thomas Jefferson who was a widowed. President as well his daughter Martha. Host it was the hostess for the White House. With Dolly Madison whose wife of the secretary's day shared responsibility. So there there are you know examples that again underscoring the point that the White House a place that adapts to all of its occupants. And there are circumstances. So Maureen Reagan a lot of different insurance is taking great political role right but obviously it upon. If to take time specific needs it and when we don't know for terrorists will at this point she died. That's what happened to show us Tommie Liddell and it happened at sensitivity share. Well one of the things that if aka Tom does come in what we're hearing you know she will be living in Washington her husband and and she cares about issues we've heard that are out. The campaign a couple of issues you know come to mind of course with climate change and then also. We if women in the workplace and and we've heard her Father's Day he trusts her. Trust her judgment and think he has experience that she can offer. To the White House so one of the things that obviously will have to happen in the internal workings of the White House are what are the rules that will be. The structure within which she can do this do it legally do it ethically. And also avoid one of the things that every first family member wants to avoid which is to be a distraction. From the president and what the president is trying to accomplish. So we have as probably two with the best examples of the rules that govern us along these lines. Of course is from nineteen since the April White House personnel. Act which was really developed arm round. The circumstances that. Some rounded mrs. Carter Rosalind Carter came to the White House in 1977. With her husband fully expecting. Two be in charge of the president's mental health commission which was the first one the first executive orders if Jimmy Carter put wanted to put. Mrs. Carter in charge. And ran into all the roll blocks with the White House counsel in the office of legal counsel of the department justices that. That being spouses president. Cannot be. Have an official government role because an official government rule would would. Dictate that you would have salary again. The any first game I really can't salary. So cute at first issues that he for. Yes absolutely and really helped to define the way the modern first lady's office. Is structured and so that allowed the White House to. Create a way that she could to fill the role being called honorary chair this is something that could possibly. Would be replicated for mock trial to be. Honorary chair of an initiative and be able to command and common security resources that you may need to work on this issue. Yet to be. Removed from any. Official role in the sense of being considered government while you being paid for it. So we have mrs. Carter to thank for this structure that defines the way we operate in a modern first lady's office. And the other out rule that had mention of course that. Really comes into play here was 1964. Of course the anti nepotism. Rules which came into play after president. Kennedy you know named to his brother went to his brother as attorney general of the United States and we've never had another. Sibling. Or family member be in an official. Employee moral person. So of course at Robert Kennedy amongst the ultimate insurer in another plane a prominent role but. You're saying there is away from unlocked front to you take an active role in her father's presidency without violating Bryant them. There absolutely is a way to do it and I again I think that given whatever the issue if Fitch will be announce it she will be doing. One of the things at the council's office of course we'll look at is making sure anything in her. Private life if she staying engaged in all many of her own and a prices. Is not a conflict of interest with what she would be doing so it can be a little com and we'll complex. Com but this is what the ethics lawyers in the White House counsel is charged with doing and I I expect that we'll hear more formalities around that in January. So it's. Look at an apple tree edition take them adversely topics at you then you're her. Perversely or buy me a little bit about how. Mrs. Obama's stop this is going to use of words. I don't want it staff once there place. One of the things that was probably. Most important that we could've done for the incoming. Obama administration 2009 was just make our offices in our team and our staff. Available. To the new team coming and not that you're telling this is the way past B time insecure adolescence that we have learned along the way. Here are some of the things that you can expect. And then of course this week said the White House adapt to all of its occupants the office will certainly adapt to the new way that the new team. Wants to engage and work that they choose to do so one of the things that week that direction directly from President Bush in 2000. An eight saying we needed to. Put down and manuals and codify everything that we were doing in shares and and make that available to thing team we also brought. Members of the new team in. To our office suspended day with us. Meet with their outgoing. Counterparts and everybody on our staff met with the counterparts at the new administration that had already been named. And beak and spend the day sharing what we do that was a huge help. So let's keep its staff and numbers yes firstly futures. That's right including my successor. Jackie Norris was mrs. Obama's first chief of staff and coordinated with her bringing her team and and we spent a day together working with each other. Social secretary's working with each other camp staff scheduling. Speechwriters everybody that had been named by mrs. Obama's team up to that point. And that was very helpful to them and in fact I've heard from many years after that that the manual that we left behind always sat at corner. The succeeding chiefs of staff and Jackie had Susan sure particular. That often referred to that. So I'm we were we were happy to be able to do it and of course is an emotional time. When when you're leaving and you're trying to pack up and you're really tired and can barely put one foot in front of the other but that's part of the continuity. Of the presidency in the continuity of government. That you know I mean Americans need to feel confident. It's happening. And I think in the current. With the president elect's transition team we've seen so much more attention. Pate right now to the cabinet agencies haven't seen a lot of White House. Teens being. Identified yet a White House appointments being identified yet. But we have seen the release of names of people who are on. The trop transition assigned to be part of the White House transition so they'll begin to have formal conversations now with each other. You just can't help her from the White House for an apt. The chiefs as south points in each day came from and what. It's still in effect stealing she should prepare cuter firstly. What we did we had a wonderful lunch I really thank Tina Chad mrs. Obama's cheetah Stafford getting us all together this is something she had not had talked about for a long time and for years. Calling together this small club of people who both women and men. That have served. First ladies and and so we had a wonderful Christmas lunch it's a tradition that the social secretaries have been doing. For very long time. So Brett preparers candidates from mrs. Reagan. Our providers Laura Bush Hillary Clinton of course mrs. Obama. Where there and we know we told you fund stories of our experiences of having you know particularly funny stories from the road. But. That Tina and thing was just you know mentioning that she's expecting to hear. You know various then from person to transition we now know happened. Need to work on my question position so they'll be prepared so. And it accidentally get a little bit behind yes we Eric weary parents worry yours because they can meet the end where we were even. Sixteen years ago we were talking about it lines out sixteen years ago India involved mrs. Bush's news Laura Bush's first chief of staff said. We didn't even know until December 13. Of 2000 with the president of the United States was going to be so nobody could happen. Any conversation so anybody was behind. The eight offer transition. It was certainly the George W Bush Administration because you could have no official conversations. So I think if you look at this through the threat of history. There is absolutely. No template as to when exactly obvious conversations have to take. Place about we certainly had times in our history where you can prevent it from happening. The conversation. So I have to say all in all I think they are right where they need to be okay we. Can't let. Let us take steps. Only what we're the only thing we know is what she herself has said that she's interested in working on the issue cyber bullying and me the impact of social being negative social media on young children we also know she made the first biggest decision. Of her tenure First Lady that was to delay her arrival. So not coming you know moving full time. Until. After school years out for her son definitely is it's different and it's departure but. It can work because it's not that. She isn't able to be here if there are events for the president needs hurt me. And president let Tom has already said that she would. You be in Washington. Winning election to the prior meaningful time I think that goes back to the point is what role might his daughter play. Where we certainly had examples of nieces and sisters and daughters that the filled. The Roland social hostess when needed so he has a very big night upon it could step up other daughters in law. Couldn't continue that is well. Or talk because they have he has another daughter. So that you don't need our wrap up here anxious really quickly coming up at about. And your relationship with mrs. Obama's staff a First Lady in an interview with Oprah talked to act now. She and her staff contained in their holy your speed tax. Firstly needs to happen you went what your relationship that's. Well that's a very gratifying thing to hear and thank you for sharing that because I had not heard. That yet and I know that interview is not area until tonight but. But. I'd love hearing that that took that is a reminder again to the point that you know the continuity of government and the relationships that people who have. Then in the inside that dealt with these jobs and know that the pressure that's associated. With them and they know the big challenges but also the great opportunities. That that's how extraordinary this group. You know of people who it should walk through history in this way we've been so privileged. We temporary custodians that we've been able to share it and pass on anything that we might have learned that could be helpful to the next administration. I'm very. Fortunate to received a lovely letter also from mrs. Obama in recent. Months sort of thanking me for working with her staff. And also hoping that we can continue to make it do something together in the future and say that's really. A pretty incredible. Statement. One I think underscores. Fact that we really do went to an in these jobs really do want help each other succeed. Absolutely unique relationship here in the past and future firstly it's not absolutely. And hit thanks so much Jordan thank you for doing this I've really appreciate. And that's all the time. It happened so much for watching us. Abcnews.com. Search at all of our quiet strains. And thank you for watching but also a special thanks to the White House historical association are providing this faced frustrating to hear house. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.