Transcript for James Comey has a 'difficult time' telling the truth, White House says

But in terms selling books being under extreme right at Booker going to need talked about a block. We're very aware that we find mr. me. Has a revisionist view of history teens I just want accidentally after all he was fired on as he changed his conclusions that are in his book. While he was on the job this FBI director in the presence in the company of depressing and sad you know I just must resign I can't. Deal of his children must resign I would note also that he doesn't a lot of people do these days she's take unnecessary immature pot shots at the presence here. And I suppose that's a good race on the big assembly to comport himself after you're trying to prove that you had this hire we have seen in. Noble public servant and many decades why do that is their sense of vitriol here. Comes from check them. Eyewitness we just mean it is selling books and ideas else and it is at a difficult time. Completely telling the truth under oath in front ends in pregnant. Congressional investigators. We've been very clear that we have this that this thinks that information. And the president had his say either through those of us do you speak of his behalf or on his soon he's a busy guy and he should president United States. But he has a different recollection of what happened. Yeah I think is that if mr. Rooney did not want to be around the presentation and their loan to us and he did not object to having dinner with the president. He did not object to sash chain across. Indeed the floor in the east wing when the president called him and whispered in his ear he was more than happy he is an approximate powers many are until they're not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.