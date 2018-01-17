Transcript for Jan. 21, 1998: Story of affair between President Clinton, Monica Lewinsky breaks

We're going to begin this morning with ABC's Jackie judge she broke this story overnight she's in our Washington bureau with the very latest jacking. ABC news has learned that President Clinton as well as his close friend and advisor Vernon Jordan. Are under investigation by the independent counsel Kenneth Starr for possible witness tampering and obstruction of justice. The starting point of this complex story is the Paula Jones sexual harassment lawsuit against President Clinton. Last month jones' lawyers subpoenaed to women to be deposed. A young woman named Monica Lewinsky who had been an intern and staff assistant at the White House before moving on to a job at the Pentagon. And a woman named Linda Tripp she also had worked at the White House before going to the Pentagon. And it was Tripp in whom Lewinsky had confided about an alleged affair with the president. Several weeks after the subpoenas were issued trip laid a bombshell on Ken Starr's Office of the Independent Counsel. She has secretly recorded telephone conversation she'd had with Lewinsky and according to a source familiar with the witnesses that matter Lewinsky is heard describing the sexual nature of her relationship with the president. The source says in another taped Lewinsky claims she called mr. Clinton to tell him about the subpoena and he told her to deny the relationship. On another occasion Lewinsky allegedly says the president told her he would have Vernon Jordan talked to are. The source says that Lewinsky is later heard saying Jordan instructed her to lie. And told her even if she got caught they don't prosecute people for lying in civil cases. Another source says the Jordan also promised Lewinsky help in finding a new job. Soon after that Lewinsky and her lawyer who according to sources had been hired through Vernon Jordan prepared an affidavit. And and it she denied having an affair and so argued she had nothing relevant to the Jones case. ABC news has learned that the affidavit also says the president did not propose a sexual relationship. Lewinsky has a new lawyer now and in an interview with ABC news he may comments that would please neither side. If these allegations are true. And I have to be extremely. Extremely angry and I am president of the State's judgment is seriously question. And he has obviously taken if it's true. A very misogynist a good attitude towards women in general certainly young women. They're not crude I have to question the integrity and purpose of the independent counsel's office. Why are they ravaging the life of a 23 year old girl who was an intern in the White House. Robert Bennett the president's attorney in the Jones lawsuit says he doesn't believe that his client tried to tamper with a witness. And he vigorously denied an affair took place. Jordan's attorney had no comment. You know now that it looks like this case is doing to trial in the Jones case. You know I think we can expect. All sorts of leaks. And malicious. Allegations. That. On a daily basis homes. Lewinsky is scheduled to be deposed in the Jones case on Friday. As for the Starr investigation the matter has not yet been taken to a grand jury but investigators Lisa. Are taking this extremely seriously.

