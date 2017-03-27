Transcript for Jared Kushner to lead White House Office of American Innovation

We heard about a new office that the White House is opening the office of American innovation. Sounds like in its big titled album what are we look who's running who's involved so it's being run by Jerry questioner and they're calling it a swat team that they are bringing together summed up the top business minds in the country to work together on this. The likes of Tim Cook for apple Elon Musk. Test Latin SpaceX. Bill Gates of Microsoft. They're bringing together these mines and the idea is that they want to apply business principles to the functioning of government which in the very best -- case scenario means. Minimizing some of the costs and potentially waste and maximizing the outcomes for the people and it particular they're focusing this on. At least initially on veteran affairs as well as the oak point oh Buick crisis. And we look some of these folks these are folks you know you've interviewed you Matt you've covered. What comfortable with they play in government office like that how would they so let them only it there at their meeting two times a week that's what we now. And they're talking about ideas at this point it's it's almost like a consultancy at this moment in time where they're bringing ideas to the table they're trying to use and integrate more technology. It to how problem solving is done how the government functions for example in this isn't specific to this case but I've talked to a number. People in the technology sphere recently talked about using technology it line forced meant bringing all the different entities on the same page because believe it or not. Of the FBI the CIA at local law enforcement and a lot of times. They are not all getting the same information so the idea would be using business principles and potentially business products to help solve that. It wreck you're it take on this idea of running government like a business this is something we've heard before. How is this gonna go over now with other members of the administration and and supporters and Africa. I filling this is a least the third initiative we've heard from the trump folks talking about streamlining bureaucracy cutting through keeping promises. I so while waiting to see the results I think this establishes a power center for Jared Kushner because I'm fascinated by not just the external. Part of this where he's able to interface with top CEOs that Tim cook's of the world and carry the umbrella of the white house with him when he does it. But also internally his charge of keeping promises everything from. I'm making good on that promise reform veteran services to addressing the opening or a crisis there's almost no area of government where Jared Kushner won't be able to say. Look this is undermining passports here and I think for those are looking at the at the palace intrigue here in UC Jared Kushner who we learn. Just today is going to be talking to the intelligence committee in the senate side at some point to talk about the Russian contacts. The larger portfolio for him creating a larger office his wife. I physically getting office space in the west wing as well that is a huge power center and and to be the public facing voice as well as the the on the inside have this kind of huge banner to carry it just makes him more influential what. I find very interesting about the stricken I don't know if you have any thoughts on this but. That this CEO is who are participating in this. Have not necessarily banned eight entirely positive on this administration and you even have. For example the likes of Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX coming out on Twitter and bashing. Or at least being. I'm. Not necessarily flattering about this administration. Mark backing up of salesforce not necessarily flattering of this at a administration and yet they are supposedly in the room participating in this and are optimistic at least at this moment in time about what they might be able to accomplish. Well that he's the president and he's going to present terms another four years regardless of that's a piece of it. I think it has a lot to do with Jared I I've heard a lot from people talk about how useful he is the president trump he is also very useful. To the the trump White House in the operations of the White House because of the way. He's the conducts itself in these meetings because of the circles that he's running in New York he's a connection to liberal America he's a connection to Wall Street. To a lot of the mainstream business community we've seen story after story emerge about how Jarrett in the bock. Push back against some of the conservative ideologues. Inside the White House and I think it is Jared connection and the in the relationships he has with some of these folks or. At the White House that's helping this along I think it's a useful tool for the White House the deals deploy. Someone with with his stature. His influence his portfolio in a position likeness. The acting in the personality about it for a second this whole idea streamlining. Federal bureaucracy rate this is nothing new we've heard this again and again from almost every. Mata heard president so the weight if they're going about it now the people that there involving is is that new and different. It's giving it's it's let's slightly higher. Elevation of of officials butts the waste fraud and abuse are. Famous in Washington. People if people want to kill all the time everyone's against them and they're in a lot easier to talk about I'd also mentioned that that the regulation piece of it has real implications. When it comes to say environmental protections are labor standards. There's a reason that regulations exist even if there. Carried on to a degree that's on comparable for business. I and I think and Rebecca knows a lot about this new one reason for the these over and some of the market of late is in the presumption that they'll be a lot less regulations of a lot easier for businesses to do business in this country. That's a piece of it and I think task forces like this can only help in that sense. Absolutely and and just that this sense for business leaders. That they do feel listen to at this moment from the administration. A number of small businesses in particular are looking. Optimistically especially at deregulation because Burton number of smaller businesses there adhering to the exact same principles as a larger companies. And for those smaller businesses the cost become much greater than what bit but larger companies pay.

