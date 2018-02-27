Transcript for Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded: Sources

ABC news reporting the president Trump's son in law Jared Kushner. Has had his security clearance downgraded. This move means that Kushner will not be allowed to view a number of sensitive documents. In May were called it he was tapped by the president to lead the effort towards mideast peace so far we get to see you come app from the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.