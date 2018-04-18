Transcript for Jeb Bush reflects on his mom before a speech

What I love about my mom was the fact that she was our first teacher. And all the mistakes and I've made in my life and thank god we're knock and talk about that right Bruce. They're my own doing because I had. A mom and a dad who. Taught us right from wrong and all sorts of ways just pounded into us from the earliest stage I'm so blessed to be Ers on. She taught us to serve others she taught us to be civil. She taught us to love your family with your heart and soul and she and my dad. Basically didn't have to tell us how to do that they just acted on their law for 75 years my mom. Fell in love with my dad the first time he that she met him when she was at a dance when she was sixteen years old and she tells the story that. That was the time she got to kiss from George H. W. Bush and that was it she fell in love. And she claims that her children. Thought that was really kind of gross. They wanted to throw up and that was the one time maybe there are few others that's the one tot mom got it wrong. Her lover dear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.