-
Now Playing: Flake joins Corker in rebuking Trump
-
Now Playing: Jeff Flake to exit Senate, blasts Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump talks to reporters before trip to Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump says 401(k)s are 'one of the great benefits to the middle class'
-
Now Playing: 'I was extremely nice' to widow of fallen soldier, says Trump after criticism of condolence call
-
Now Playing: Trump thinks Republican Party has 'pretty good unity'
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at GOP senator after he announced he's not running again
-
Now Playing: Senate GOP moves to repeal consumer rule
-
Now Playing: Trump faces GOP criticism amid tax reform effort
-
Now Playing: Sen. Flake speaks out on Trump, re-election decision
-
Now Playing: The Note: 2 senators say 'enough' to Trump, but will others agree?
-
Now Playing: Tiny Montana company gets contract to repair Puerto Rico's power system
-
Now Playing: 2 Republican senators take on Trump
-
Now Playing: Corker, Flake loom over White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: Republican Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, cites Trump era
-
Now Playing: Protester throws Russian flags at Trump before Capitol Hill lunch
-
Now Playing: CNN launches 'facts first' ad
-
Now Playing: Trump is 'debasing' the nation, GOP senator says
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Corker on Niger, tax reform and Trump