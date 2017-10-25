Transcript for Jeff Flake to exit Senate, blasts Trump

Speaking of taking a stand against bullies Arizona senator Jeff flake announced he will not seek reelection in a speech where he called out what he feels is wrong right now in politics. Personal attacks. The threats against principals, freedom and institution, the flagrant disregard for truth and decency. The reckless provocations most often for if pettiest and most permanent reass, reasons having nothing to do with the fortunes of the people we have been elected to serve. It is often said children are watching. Well, they are. What are we going to do about that? Mr. President, I rise today to say enough. Is this good? Is this bad? Are people waking up? What's happening do you think? I have so much to say about this. Stop me when you want me to stop. We'll stop you at commercial. Steve Bannon this is a big win and success for him. He said he's out for scalps with establishment Republicans. This is a big sacrcalp for him. Jeff flake is a truly decent man. He was an arrive dent anti trump er. He wrote about how he couldn't get behind this trump is populism. Conservative media is thrilled. This speech could have been like Nancy Pelosi. It's this lens what's happening within the Republican party. There's a very intense divide about the Reagan people of the past and the trump pop lists of the future. The Bannon nights too. It's a much different turn in traditional conservative beliefs. It was important to point out Jeff flake was not popular in Arizona. He only won by 3% in 2012. The candidate put up now is straight out of Steve Bannon's playbook and had a big rally about the future of trumpism. Does that mean he didn't run because he couldn't win or is he making the stand he saw during the Mccarthy era when the senators stood up and say have you no decency sir? What is the distinction ere? We haven't seen Mitch Mcconnell walk out. He said they're back to our agenda. We need to get these tax cuts on the books so we accomplish something. They'll swallow anything trump does. Have no doubt if you're Jeff flake, Paul Ryan -- These are never trumpers in your view. Paul Ryan was not a nerve Trumper. He's a sometimes a Trumper. On this show I'm the skefl but I'm not a Trumper pop list. I have many issues with him. I feel pressure to depend his supporters and defend him. They are technically my tent of the party. You're sort of put in this position you have to apologize for things. I was Jeff flake has 93% approval righting and 96% with club for growth. If you don't hedge into populism -- If all he's moderate Republicans -- He's not moderate. What do you want to call him? Nontrumpers. If all the nontrumpers leave all you have left is the Bannon trumpers. That's what happens happening. Then if the docrats can come up with somebody good can wipe the floor with them. No. Why not? We saw when Bannon backed Roy Moore in Alabama, that man in my mind despicable. Dangerous. If we get some of the good ones and they're leaving and people like you said you can get behind this guy. Trump has an 84% approval rating with Republicans. I am the deep minority. Trump has 84%. Yes. That's true. I don't know if this is a tipping point. I think that Jeff flake didn't want to -- to say I know Arizona politics well and what it takes to get elected. My father had a very hard race. He won double digits against the woman running against flake. Why could your father win and not flake? I hope Jeff would have taken this on. It's an important time to have people like him. When you have the president of the United States -- this is highly unusual to come out against candidates and attack them -- His own people. It's abnormal. Highly unusual. Highly historically -- Is he a hero for what he said this is abnormal I'm not going to stand for it or should he have stayed there. I think he said he's going to put his principals before the party. Should he have stayed there and fought? Somebody people that's not what they do. He has very specific things he thought he was going to be able to do. He's unable to do them because he's fighting his own party and the rhetoric. I have to say I don't know him. I salute him. I've been waiting for somebody to say this swamp is too mucky for me. Bob corker too. End on this. This is a big win for president trump. It's a big win for Steve Bannon. It's a big win for trumpers. It's only a big win you guys if your person gets in. I think given all the stuff -- we got a lot of smoke and mirrors. People are not letting y'all get away with what happened in Niger. They are paying attentiattention. They want some answers. It might be a win because they have him moving. You've still have to win the next thing.

