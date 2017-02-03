Transcript for Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing exchange on Russia

If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the trump campaign. Communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign what will you do. Senator Franken I'm not aware how long any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time the truth and that campaign and I didn't have not have communications with the Russians. And I'm unable to comment. Without divulging sensitive information. Do you. Know about this or know what compromising personal financial information the Russians claim to hand. Senator Franken allegations yet made about candidates all the time and they've been made about. President elect from a lot sometimes most problem virtually all of them have been proven to be exaggerated or untrue. I would just say to you I have no information about this matter. I've had not been in on their classified briefings. And am not a member of the intelligence committee. And allowed just not able to give you any comment on it that this time. Totally fair.

