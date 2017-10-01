Now Playing: Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing Interrupted by Hecklers

Now Playing: President Obama to Deliver Farewell Address

Now Playing: Trump Calls Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated' After Golden Globes Speech

Now Playing: What to Expect During Trump's Cabinet Confirmation Hearings

Now Playing: Trump Announces Son-in-Law Jared Kushner as Senior Adviser

Now Playing: Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Set to Begin

Now Playing: President-Elect Trump Names Jared Kushner as Senior White House Adviser

Now Playing: Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser

Now Playing: How Senate Confirmation Works

Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sends Note to Girl After Costume

Now Playing: Donald Trump Reacts to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

Now Playing: Donald Trump's Transition Team Gears Up for Senate Confirmation Hearings

Now Playing: President Obama on His Relationship With Donald Trump

Now Playing: President Obama on Toughest Decision He Made in Office

Now Playing: President Obama Reflects on His Time in Office

Now Playing: Obama Reflects on His Family's Time in the White House

Now Playing: Obama: 'I'm a Better President Now Than I Was When I Started'

Now Playing: Donald Trump Reacts to Intelligence Briefing on Alleged Russian Hacking

Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Calls Russian Hacking Investigation a 'Political Witch Hunt'