Transcript for Jeff Sessions in House Judiciary Committee hearing: 'I don't recall'

different yesterday a house judiciary committee grilled attorney general Jeff sessions on what he knew about the current white house's resident about his dealings with Russia. "The Washington post" noted there was a theme to these proceedings. Take a look. I don't recall. I don't recall. I don't recall. You don't recall. I don't recall. I do not recall. I don't recall. The gentleman keeps say he does not recall. I don't recall. I don't recall. I don't recall. I don't recall him saying that. I can't imagine your memory would fail you so much. They all seem to have amnesia when it comes to Russia. It's like her piece. It's like a virus they have. How long do you think the committee is going to accept the memory loss. I think they can accept it for a long time. It's a legal term of art. If you say I don't recall or I don't remember you can't be prosecuted for personal because you didn't knowingly lie. That's why he's using it. During the whole hearing yesterday Jeffrey asserted session previously criticized Hillary Clinton for her lack of recall during an FBI interview and said intentionally forgetting -- session said intentionally forgetting might be criminal. He said do you believe the intentional failure to remember can constitute a criminal act? Sessions responded if it's an act to deceive yeah. It's very difficult to prove that. Akeem and I went to school together. He's very smart. Campaigns are chaotic animals in nature. The trump campaign was next level. Four different campaign managers. Highly unusual. I never heard anyone having more than that. It was deeply chaotic. I have been in rooms during strategy meetings where there were so many people in the room. Is there a realm of memory he didn't know George papadopoulos who was described as a coffee boy, yes it's possible. What's unusual is the content of Russia. He remembers he said he can't talk about that. As a lawyer when someone doesn't recall the first time you can almost forgive it. Don't you've say as my client you messed up once. Now you've need to think about everything. You can refresh someone's recollection. At the very least isn't this bad memory a disqualifying feature of someone in that position. The attorney general. Not necessarily. I always forget to let the audience clap. I'm sorry. The one thing I'll say they were bad about paper trails on this campaign trail which is also unusual. You know never put anything in writing. Now we have these messages between wikileaks and don Jr. If there is a smoking gun -- Don Jr. -- Steve Cohen also tried to figure out his opposition to marijuana. Sessions has been crazy on this. Last year sessions said U.S. Leaders should send a message good people don't smoke marijuana. I know a lot of good people. Here's what's wonderful, when representative Steve Cohen said to him how about this man and this man. Ex presidents just various people. Medical marijuana. Who in their lifetime said I smoked -- I didn't inhale. Do you think they're bad people? Are you saying they're bad people? He kind of sad -- Then honey I'm a real bad person. The problem with this argument too is as conservatives we're supposed to be for limited government. The idea of this over reach on marijuana is outdate. The argument you can tax it and the economic benefits from marijuana and the legalization of it I don't understand why we're not having this conversation. Doesn't marijuana hurt your memory. Maybe he was stoned the whole time.

