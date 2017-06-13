Transcript for Jeff Sessions' opening remarks

I appreciate the committee is critically important efforts to investigate. Russian interference with our democratic processes. Such interference can never be tolerated. And I encourage every effort to get to the bottom of any such allegations. As you know out. The deputy attorney general has appointed a special counsel to investigate the matters related to the Russian in appearance. In the Tony sixteenth election. I'm here today to address several issues that have been specifically raised before this committee. And I appreciate the opportunity to respond to questions as fully as the lord enables me to do so. But as I advise you mr. chairman and consists in the long standing Department of Justice practice. I cannot and will not violate mind eating to protect the confidential communications. I am with the present. Now let me address some issues directly. I do not have any private meetings nor under URR call any conversations. The any Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel I did not attend any meetings at that event separate. Proud of this speech. Tended by the president. Today. I attended a reception with my staff that included at least two dozen people and president trop. Though I do or call several conversations. That I hand during that pre speech reception. I do not had any recollection of meeting on talking to the Russian ambassador. Or any other Russian officials. If any brief interaction occurred in passing with the Russian ambassador during a reception I do not remembers. After the speech I was interviewed by the news media narrative area for their act on in a different rim and then I'll have to hotel. But whether I ever attended a reception. Where are where the Russian ambassador was also present. Is entirely beside the point of this investigation. Into Russian interference in Torre's sixteen cam bank. Let me state this clearly colleagues. I have never met we have our head any conversation. With any Russians aren't any foreign officials concerning any type of interference. With the any campaign are election in the united starts. Brother I have no knowledge of any such conversations. By anyone connected to the truck campaign. Hours your colleague and his body for twenty years at least some on you an opportunist and and this suggests. That up participated. In any collusion. That I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country. Which I have served went on our fought 35 years. Are to undermine the integrity of our democratic process. Is and I appalling and detestable. Lock. Related. There is the assertion that that I did not. Answer senator Franken is question honestly at my confirmation. Hearing. Colleagues that is faults. I can't say colleagues now. I'm no longer a part of this body but a former colleagues that his faults this is what happened. Senator Franken asked me a rambling question after some six hours of testimony. That included dramatic. New allegations. That the United States intelligence community there US intelligence community. Had advised president elect truck quote that there was a continuing exchange of information. During the campaign between trumps surrogates and intermediaries. For the Russian government closed quote. How has taken aback Barnett explosive allegation. Which he said was being reported is breaking news that very day in which I had not heard. I wanted to refute that immediately. Any suggestion that I was part of such an activity. I replied quote replied to senator frank in this way quote. Senator Franken I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate atomic to enact campaign and I did not. Didn't have did not have communications with the Russians. And I'm unable to a time you know. Close quote. That was the context in which I was asked the question. And in that context my answer was a fair and correct response to the charges understood it. How is responding to this allegation. That it we've met targets had been meeting with the Russians on a regular basis and simply did not occur to me to go further. Then that context of the question and to list any conversations. That I may have and with the Russians in routine situations. As I had. Had many routine Scituate. Meetings what other foreign officials. So please hear me now. Any was only in March after my confirmation hearing. That a reporter asked my spokesperson whether I had ever met with any Russian officials. This was a first hand that question has squarely been close to me. On the same day we provided that reporter with. The information related to the meeting that I and my staff that held in mass and it opera's. With ambassador. Kissed Lee act as well as the brief encounter injure lock. After race speech tonight given. During the convention in Cleveland Ohio. Also providing the reporter with a list of 25 foreign ambassador meetings. And on hand turn 26 to any. In addition. I provided supplemental testimony to the senate judiciary committee to explain this event. So I read it readily acknowledge these two meetings and certainly not one thing happen that was improper and any one of those meetings. Let me also explained clearly the circumstances of my refusal. From the investigation into the Russian interference. With a 2016 election. Plays colleagues hear me on this I was sworn in as attorney general on Thursday February not. The very next day as I had promised that the Judiciary Committee I would do. At least in an early date I met with career department officials including senior FA singer ethics official. To discuss some things publicly reported in the press than mine have some bearing on whether or not I should recuse myself in this case. From that point February 10 until I announced mount formal refusal on March Sackett. I was never briefed on any investigative details. Did not act says any information about the investigation. I received only the limited information. That the department's career officials determined was necessary for me to farm and make a refusal decision. As such I have no knowledge about this investigation. As it is ongoing today. Beyond what has been publicly reported I don't even read that care for. And I have taken no action whatsoever with regard to any such investigation. On the date amount formal refusal. My chief of staff sent an email to the heads of relevant departments including by name to director combing of the FBI. To instruct them. To inform their staffs. This refusal and to advise them not to brief me or involve me in any way. In any such matters and in fact they have not. Importantly. Our accuse myself. Not because an inning asserted wrongdoing. Are any belief that I may have been involved in any wrongdoing in the can campaign. But because they Department of Justice regulation. Tony paid CFR. 45 point two I fail required. That regulation states. In effect that department employees. Should not participate in investigations. Obviate campaign. If they served as a campaign advisor. So the scope of Mara chisel high ever. Does not and cannot interfere. With my ability to oversee the Department of Justice. Including the FBI. Which has an eight billion dollar budget in 35000. Employees. Apt presented to the president my concerns and those of deputy. Attorney general rob rose and Stein about the ongoing leadership issues that they have the as stated in my letter. Recommending the removal and missed economy along with the deputy attorney general's memorandum on that issue. Which have been released publicly bottom White House. Those who represent a clear statement of mounties. Adopted. Deputy attorney general Rosen Stein's. Oh parts that he made in his memorandum and made my recommendation. It is absurd frankly to suggest that Avery accuse. From a single specific investigation. Would render the attorney general unable to Manning's the leadership. On the various Department of Justice law enforcement components. That conduct thousands of investigations. Fan during his testimony mr. coming discussed that conversation. He and I hand about the meeting mr. coming in with the president. I'm happy it is shared with the committee in my recollection of that conversation that I had with mr. count me. Following a routine morning threat briefing mr. Khatami spoke to me and my chief of staff. While he did not from Matt or provide me with any of the substance on his conversation with the president. Apparently the day before. Missed that Khatami expressed concern. About proper communications. Protocol with the White House and with the president. I responded. He didn't or colonists but Havel. I responded to his comment. But I'm agreeing that the FBI and the Department of Justice need to be careful to follow department policies. Regarding an appropriate. Contacts with the White House. Mr. coming at served. In that apartment for better than two decades. And now is confident that he understood and would. The well established rules limiting communications with the White House especially. About ongoing investigations that's what's so important to control. Mark comments encouraged him to do just that in indeed as I understand it in fact did that. Our Department of Justice rules on proper communications between the department and the White House have been in place for years mr. Cumming where all knew them. I thought NS incorrectly that he complied with them. So I'll finish with this. Our accuse myself from any investigation into the campaign for president. And I did not recuse myself. On defending not honor against scurrilous and false allegations. At all tense throughout the course of the campaign. The confirmation process. And since becoming attorney general I have dedicated myself to the highest standards. Average earned a reputation for that. It harm in in this body I believe. Over decades of performance. The people of this country expect. And honest and transparent government and that's what we're giving. This president wants to focus on the people of this country to ensure they are treated fairly and kept site. The trop agenda is to improve the lives of the American people. I know some have different ways of achieving this in different agendas but that is his agenda in this one I share. Importantly as attorney general I have a responsibility. To enforce the laws of this nation to protect this country from its enemies. And to ensure the fair administration of justice. 910 to work every day with our fine team in this suburban professionals in the Department of Justice. To. Can't advance the important work we have the day. These file false tax. Innuendoes. The leaks you can be sure will not intimidate me. In fact these events have only strengthened my resolve. To fulfill my duty. My needed to reduce crime to support out federal state and local law enforcement officers who work on our streets every day. Just last week it was reported that overdose death in this country are rising faster than ever recorded. Last year was 52000. The New York chance just estimated next year will be 62000. Overdose deaths. The murder rate is up over 10%. The largest increase since 1968. Forget. We're telling the gangs. Or cartels. Fraud sisters and that terrorists. We are coming after you've. Every one of our citizens. No matter who they are well where they live. Has the right to be safe in their homes and communities. Now and not be deterred Allen not allow this great department to be just part deterred. From its vital mission. Thank you mr. chairman ranking. Member at Warner. Am I right on to appear before you today and and I would do my best to answer your questions.

