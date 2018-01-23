Jeff Sessions pushing FBI director to clean house at top of agency

More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been pushing FBI Director Chris Wray to replace his deputy, Andrew McCabe, and install new leadership within the FBI, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
0:29 | 01/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeff Sessions pushing FBI director to clean house at top of agency
They're pierce me more turmoil inside the Justice Department and FBI this after word the director of the FBI Christopher ray threatened to resign and pray. Amid pressure from attorney general Jeff Sessions. Now the website AXA S reports that sessions. At the urging of president trump tried to get ray to fire deputy FBI director Andrew McCain. A source a rain threatened to step down if McCain was removed and sessions reportedly backed off fearing a backlash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52549900,"title":"Jeff Sessions pushing FBI director to clean house at top of agency","duration":"0:29","description":"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been pushing FBI Director Chris Wray to replace his deputy, Andrew McCabe, and install new leadership within the FBI, according to two sources familiar with the matter.","url":"/Politics/video/jeff-sessions-pushing-fbi-director-clean-house-top-52549900","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.