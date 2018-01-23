Transcript for Jeff Sessions pushing FBI director to clean house at top of agency

They're pierce me more turmoil inside the Justice Department and FBI this after word the director of the FBI Christopher ray threatened to resign and pray. Amid pressure from attorney general Jeff Sessions. Now the website AXA S reports that sessions. At the urging of president trump tried to get ray to fire deputy FBI director Andrew McCain. A source a rain threatened to step down if McCain was removed and sessions reportedly backed off fearing a backlash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.