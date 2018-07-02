-
Now Playing: Chris Christie weighs in on Trump's FBI feud, SOTU address
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie rebuffed attempting to pass through a Newark airport gate access area he used as governor
-
Now Playing: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joins 'Powerhouse Politics'
-
Now Playing: Trump's call for big military parade gets mixed reaction on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: White House won't commit to Trump signing budget deal
-
Now Playing: White House staff secretary resigns amid allegations of domestic abuse
-
Now Playing: Sen. Graham: Trump's call for military parade 'cheesy and weak'
-
Now Playing: Senate leaders reach sweeping spending deal
-
Now Playing: Trump requests Pentagon plan military parade
-
Now Playing: White House chief of staff John Kelly: Some 'too lazy' to sign up for DACA
-
Now Playing: Senate leaders announce 2-year budget deal
-
Now Playing: House Democrats to oppose bipartisan deal unless Speaker Ryan pledges open immigration floor process
-
Now Playing: Biden on Trump: 'He's a joke' and his FBI attacks are 'just a disaster'
-
Now Playing: Trump requests Pentagon plan a grand military parade
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens government shutdown over immigration
-
Now Playing: Trump requests Pentagon plan big military parade
-
Now Playing: Gen. Kelly: Democrats' memo 'not as clean' as GOP version
-
Now Playing: WH chief of staff defends comment on people not signing up for DACA
-
Now Playing: President Trump says he wants tougher immigration restrictions or else
-
Now Playing: Sanders blames Democrats as Trump says he would 'love to see a shutdown'