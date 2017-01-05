Joe Biden to NH crowd: 'Guys, I'm not running'

The former vice president ruled out a 2020 presidential run.
0:38 | 05/01/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden to NH crowd: 'Guys, I'm not running'
And nobody is getting some attention for something he insists she will not do yet he says he won't run for president again at least not in twenties when he. During an appearance in New Hampshire last night Biden call for more dignity in politics. He also squash rumors of a return to the campaign trail. So when I ask where ray yet come up here and there wasn't a doubt in my mind. Even though I know cause a lot of speculation guys I'm not running. Because a lot of speculation. But it was in New Hampshire honoring the nation's first all female all democratic congressional delegation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

