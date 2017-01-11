Transcript for John Kelly slammed for Civil War comments

When general John Kelly became white house chief of staff people claimed he would be the voice of reason so desperately needed. So much maybe for that. Take a look. I'll tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state which in 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyal Tito state first in those days. It's different today. The lack of an ability to compromise led to the civil war. So what they couldn't compromise was exactly what? It's hard to co pro mice on beating, raping did he human icing of human beings. What concerned me about his comments is I was more comfortable with trump at the wheel knowing Kelly was right next to him and could pull the wheel away. Now you have a general who is supposed to know history, who is supposed to have studied strategically our history for that -- I don't know how to describe it. Does he think Frederick Douglas is alive also? That was shocking to me. I firmly disagree with the statement. Ken burns who is the documentation tarn he quoted he tweeted many factors contributed to the civil war. One caused it, slavery. I disagree with what he said. That doesn't make me sign off on anything. My dad is a measured man. We have disagree on politics. Just because I don't agree with him doesn't mean I wouldn't hand over the controls to him6 I don't have to agree with you on on everything to trust you in your area of expertise. This should be his area of expertise. Could I tell you what we're not doing? We're not talking about Russia. I think this is entirely political. I think it's a great way to change the nar tifr. With Steve Bannon someone gone someone has to throw the red meat. To me it's all political. It's a distraction. I think it's a total distraction. It may be. Are you saying he doesn't believe those things? I don't know him. I'm telling you how politics worth. The trump administration is brilliant and throwing the narrative. We're not just left and right. It's about history. If you're going to change the narrative know your history. The Republican party was anti slavery. Lincoln. That was a different party. The point is when you're talking about someone like -- Robert E. Lee. -- Robert E. Lee who didn't want confederate monuments. He thought it was smart not to open the sores of war. He probably was a very nice man. I don't know, but he wanted -- I don't know about that. Hold on. Did you just roll your eyes at me again? Not at you. I looked down. Let me show you what you did. I did, whoop. But the bottom line really is when you decide to Su seed from your country because you want to keep your slaves that's a bit of an issue. The fact he said we shouldn't reopen this because I know how bad this was. I know. I have kind of got to go, listen, I get you. I hear you. He needs to know that that's -- you can't equate who is in today with who you're going to remove monuments for tomorrow. I say this only for one reason. There are no monuments to hitler and ss in Germany because that was a period of time in their country where they said we don't want to reopen it. Maybe we are not talking about Russia and maybe okay because y'all know what's happening. I want to read something about Robert E. Lee. He's a mixed bag. The ration saigs slave owners had was interesting. He was a slave owner. This is a quote in an 1856 letter. He wrote the blacks are Michelle Bly better off here than Africa. The painful discipline they are undergoing is necessary for their instruction as a race and I hope will prepare him for better things. Talk about a ration saigs. They're better off here than Africa. It's fascinating how the mind can make up such lie. There are several books people can read about Robert E. Lee. I want to add not only did he discipline slaves he was known for torturing his slaves. As many were. He told people they should be put in Brian. Their scars should be brianed. We're talking about who was the least honorable man. He was a good loser. Don't forget that. Tree Shon. Treason is the thing here. That's the thing that makes this for me an odd conversation. Everybody had slaves. Lincoln had slaves. Jefferson. He wrote the constitution. Here's the deal, somehow Abe decided it was better for the country -- for the country to move forward and release this out, get rid of the slavery. When people said no we would rather keep our slaves than keep our country. That was an issue. That's why we brought him up and that's why we're going and coming right back ???

