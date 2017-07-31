John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff

More
"He will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office today after Kelly's swearing-in ceremony at the White House.
0:38 | 07/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff
We just war in general Kelly. He will do a spectacular job I have no doubt. As chief of staff. And what he's done in terms of Homeland Security is. Record shattering you look at the border you look at the tremendous results we've had and you look at the spirit. And with a very controversial situation there's been very little controversy which is pretty amazing by itself. So I want to congratulate you haven't done a fantastic general and we look forward to. If it's possible and even better job as chief of staff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48947123,"title":"John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff","duration":"0:38","description":"\"He will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff,\" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office today after Kelly's swearing-in ceremony at the White House.","url":"/Politics/video/john-kelly-sworn-white-house-chief-staff-48947123","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.