Transcript for John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff

We just war in general Kelly. He will do a spectacular job I have no doubt. As chief of staff. And what he's done in terms of Homeland Security is. Record shattering you look at the border you look at the tremendous results we've had and you look at the spirit. And with a very controversial situation there's been very little controversy which is pretty amazing by itself. So I want to congratulate you haven't done a fantastic general and we look forward to. If it's possible and even better job as chief of staff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.