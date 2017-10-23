Transcript for John McCain talks standing up for Obama during election, memoir, legacy

I can't trust Obama. I have read about him and he's not -- he's a -- he's an Arab. No, ma'am. He is not. No? No, ma'am. He's a decent family man, citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with. We are back with senator John McCain. You know, senator, that resonated and still resonates. It was such an unusual thing to do during that time. Many people in your own party were not standing behind the fact that Obama was who he was and he was not born in Kenya and that whole birther nonsense. You stood up to that. Why are you so different from anybody else? Can I just say thank you for having me on which I should have said earlier. Thank you for your kindness to my daughter. Thank you for the continued success you all continue to have. I think the important thing about the dialogue of America today it's lost respect for the views of those who disagree. When someone says he was a Muslim and he wasn't born in America, you can't let that go. You just got to do what's right. But it was let go? That was the beginning of fake news. Exactly. Yeah. Yeah. You're exactly right, which as you know is a huge problem now. Every time we turn around we find out about more interference or attempt to interfere with our election. That's why I said what I said the other day. That's why president bush said what he had to say and why president Obama said what he had to say. It's got to stop. You have to respectful of others' views and have a dialogue that's true and not based on -- Lies. Or personal attacks. The personal attacks is what boths me, whoop. I go to schools and am involved in public service especially with all the disasters and things going on in the world, but also to be leaders. If they're going to be attacked and ma lined and their families attacked. It's hard to do so. This show is exciting and fun, but it's also respectful. Thank you. We hear you're writing a memoire. Yeah. It's called the restless wave. It's coming in April. Can you give us a sneak peek. It's about a young man who was rebellious and almost thrown out of the naval academy and was able to give himself to a life of service, filled with mistakes, filled with errors, filled with actions I would not want to take again. For example a flag standing over the state capital in south Carolina which I ducked. A confederate flag. Yeah a confederate flag. Filled with errors, problems and mistakes. But at the end of the day at least trying to serve. Yeah. Senator, for me that clip is one of not only your finest moments. It's a moment we've quoted so many times here about staying within the conversation. One of the problems we're seeing now people aren't winning arguments they're opting out through negative and fact information. What do you want people to remember about you? That's a moment I think none of us can forget. He served his country. Yes. That's it. Yeah. And he's proud of his family and his daughter who is many times a real pain in the ass. She sure has a way with words. She's very quiet today around him. I'm normally not this quiet. I wanted to ask you because it's one of the things we talked about. We got the luxury of spending so much time in Arizona together. You have had such a long career. Do you have any regrets? Have we got a couple hours? Many, many regrets. But when you're in the arena and you try to do the right thing, many times you don't do the right thing. You learn from it and you try to move on. I will never ever get over the confederate flag over the state capital in South Carolina. I'll never get over that. You just got to be better the next time knowing that you have to learn from the things that you have done wrong. Every day I make a mistake. Every day I'm trying to do that for the country and not for John McCain. Many times that's not the case I'm sorry to say.

