Judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds

A motion filed in San Francisco said billions of dollars of funding are at risk.
0:29 | 04/26/17

And president concentration policy is facing another legal setback a federal judge has blocked an executive order that threatened to cut funding from so called century city's. If they don't cooperate would immigration officials the judge said the president has no authority to attached new conditions to spending approved by congress. The ruling stems from two lawsuits brought by San Francisco and Santa Clara County. Now White House chief of staff French pre was slammed it as an example of the ninth circuit going bananas to his words.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

