Julian Zelizer and Amy Holmes Reflect on Potential Conflicts of Interests in a Trump Presidency

More
Political historian Julian Zelizer and Political Commentator Amy Holmes discuss potential conflicts of interest in a Trump presidency with Amna Nawaz, Dan Harris and LZ Granderson.
7:19 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Julian Zelizer and Amy Holmes Reflect on Potential Conflicts of Interests in a Trump Presidency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44917164,"title":"Julian Zelizer and Amy Holmes Reflect on Potential Conflicts of Interests in a Trump Presidency","duration":"7:19","description":"Political historian Julian Zelizer and Political Commentator Amy Holmes discuss potential conflicts of interest in a Trump presidency with Amna Nawaz, Dan Harris and LZ Granderson.","url":"/Politics/video/julian-zelizer-amy-holmes-reflect-potential-conflicts-interests-44917164","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.