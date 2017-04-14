Transcript for July 15, 1976: Jimmy Carter explains his vision for America at the Democratic National Convention

My name. Is did they caught and I'm running for president. During this election year. We candidates. The last before you vote. And from us. We'll be demanded. Our vision. Not vision of this nation and its future. Has been deepened. And went through. During the nineteen months. That I campaigned. Among. The present. I'm go ahead goal late. In America. That I did today. We have in America. That it Bob Dylan's grave. Is visited being able. Not busy dying. We can. And America. That encourages and takes pride. In ethnic diversity. Our religious. Diversity. Or cultural. Diversity. No I think that out of this pluralistic heritage has done the strength and the vitality and creativity. That as NATO's great time bookkeeper was great. We will go forward from this convention with. Differences of opinion. But nevertheless. United in. McComb. Determination. To make our benefit large. And driving. And generous in spirit once again. I host world pride. The call ourselves. Americans.

