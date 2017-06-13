June 15, 1992: Dan Quayle misspells 'potato'

More
During a visit to a Trenton, New Jersey, school, the former vice president told a student to add an "e" at the end of the word.
0:53 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for June 15, 1992: Dan Quayle misspells 'potato'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48017343,"title":"June 15, 1992: Dan Quayle misspells 'potato' ","duration":"0:53","description":"During a visit to a Trenton, New Jersey, school, the former vice president told a student to add an \"e\" at the end of the word.","url":"/Politics/video/june-15-1992-dan-quayle-misspells-potato-48017343","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.