Transcript for June 4, 1991: Secret Nixon tapes made public

Another big day for historians more of the Nixon tapes have been released. This time the National Archives has made available to transcriptions sixty hours of tape recordings. Made in the Oval Office by Richard Nixon and others and mr. Nixon was president many of the tapes have not been made public before. Here's ABC's John Martin. The tapes in this National Archives facility offer the first full account in their own words of Nixon White House officials desperate to cover up the story of the break in at democratic headquarters. Six days after the burgers were arrested the transcripts show clearly Nixon seem not to have known in advance about it. Nixon to chief of staff HR Haldeman. This involves these Cubans hunt and a lot of hanky Anke that we have nothing to do with ourselves. What the hell did Mitchell know about this thing. Nixon and his aides believed campaign director John Mitchell had ordered an intelligence operation. And that G. Gordon Liddy had carried it out but had gone much further than expected. Nixon is it Liddy is that the fellow. He must be a little knots he just isn't well screwed on is he. Haldeman but he was under pressure to get more information and as he got more pressure Nixon from Mitchell Alderman apparently. Haldeman said the FBI investigation was out of control Alderman. Mitchell's recommendation is to have the CIA tell the FBI stay the hell out of this Nixon all right fine. Former deputy CIA director Vernon Walters admitted in his memoirs. That he carried out the mission for the White House but even today the words provoked denial. Former CIA director Richard Helms told ABC news. We declined to do it. We did nothing thirteen members of the Nixon White House and campaign staff went to prison for the break in and the cover up. Today a Nixon aide said the former president is writing a book about the future and has no comment about the past. John Martin ABC news Washington.

