Transcript for June 23, 1983: JFK secret Oval Office tapes made public

The White House secrets from an earlier presidents they also were made public debate tape recordings of private conversations made by John F. Kennedy while in the Oval Office. Son of Arnold report. There was great anticipation of the Kennedy library this morning over the release of tapes of meetings and telephone calls the president Kennedy secretly recorded during the last sixteen months of his presidency. Recordings that were activated by a secretary Evelyn Lincoln whenever Kennedy flashed a red light on her desk. When the logs of the recordings were released last year they contain references to Vietnam Berlin and the Cuban missile crisis. But tapes covering only two subjects were released today tax cut proposals and the crisis at the University of Mississippi in the fall of 1962. Over the admission of a black student James America. This phone conversations between Kennedy and Mississippi governor Ross Barnett sometime in September 1962. About wreckage and about is at a much I'm just going to be at what kind of left action will have to take it to bed at about like get assurances from you about. They placed there will take positive action to vacate or not that they don't know what happened they can't take positive action. I. Oh at best we can't. But law and order was not maintain and Kennedy send in federal troops. The tape recordings of a tax cut discussions are poor quality. But they do contain a recurrent theme as troublesome in 1962. As it is in 1983. Whether you can have tax cuts at a time of rising deficits. It's why we're foreign policy recordings not released. We are not permitted on our own judgment to release this material or this type of material. Until it has been reviewed in Washington and determined to be free of national security classification protection. Much was expected today little was delivered. And it may be many years before the public and those individuals who were tape without their knowledge learned what is really on the Kennedy tapes. Sound of an ogre ABC news Boston.

