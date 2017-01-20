Keeping the Peace as Protests Get Violent at Inauguration

More
Ken Nwadike tries to explain how the limo fire started when another protester throws an item over the police line.
1:01 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Keeping the Peace as Protests Get Violent at Inauguration
You barely know them I was at a blame fast act of the kudos to the blue dog. Guys please don't throw stuff. And it's please. And it. It's really loud out here. Obviously a large group. People so to speak with their guesses but they're makes. To some degree it's understandable when like they're being closed in on outnumbered and they're just trying to clear out this area to settle a mall fire back there. Cops and it's a fire truck in to put that out animal could have exploded you know it was only understood why they're trying to figure out this area. When it pushed back from the people. They start to please the crowd you know. As one piece here. Time address. The crowd held off to you are helping me beliefs communicate with this crowd went percent. And you're trying to calm the crowd now on keep its place peaceful became they're not gonna toss it on its own. I mean it's not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44938914,"title":"Keeping the Peace as Protests Get Violent at Inauguration","duration":"1:01","description":"Ken Nwadike tries to explain how the limo fire started when another protester throws an item over the police line. ","url":"/Politics/video/keeping-peace-protests-violent-inauguration-44938914","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.